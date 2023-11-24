TP-Link Tapo RV10 Plus $250 $400 Save $150 The TP-Link Tapo RV10 Plus is a fantastic robot vacuum cleaner that can make it much easier to keep your home clean and tidy. $250 at Amazon

There are some fantastic Black Friday deals to be had, and there's one in particular that caught my eye. The TP-Link Tapo RV10 Plus is a robot vacuum cleaner that can make it much easier to keep your home clean and tidy and is one that I picked up in a sale earlier this year. While my girlfriend laughed at me for investing in it ("you can just vacuum clean yourself!" she told me), it's made it so much easier to keep my environment dust-free.

Picture this; you have friends coming over and you have a lot to do. You need to vacuum clean and mop, but you also need to set the table, bring out the bins, and tidy the living room. Vacuum cleaning can take up a lot of time, and if you're especially tight on time, then it's going to be hard to get it done. What's more, how often do you vacuum clean outside of any kind of occasions? I tried to, but sometimes it was easy to simply forget about it. Thanks to my robot vacuum cleaner (whom my girlfriend and I have affectionately named "Alfred"), it makes it easy to vacuum clean every couple of days.

While it's definitely a non-essential product, if you're looking for deals during Black Friday and you're looking to make things a little bit easier in your home, then the Tapo RV10 Plus is one that I highly recommend. I use it frequently and it has taken one chore out of my hands to make managing my home just a little bit easier. It has multiple sensors, and it can also mop if you fill it with water. It has carpet modes (and will automatically detect carpet) and will automatically empty itself into the docking station bin bag, too.

If you're looking to save time in your home and get more done, then this might be a surprisingly good pickup.