TP-Link Deco XE75 $160 $300 Save $140 The TP-Link Deco XE75 is a mid-range Wi-Fi 6E mesh Wi-Fi kit with an AXE5400 tri-band connection. This router has 574Mbps available at 2.4GHz, 2402Mbps at 5GHz, and another 2402Mbps at 6GHz, allowing for fast mesh speeds, even in a heavily congested building. $160 at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your home or office network, you can't go wrong with the TP-Link Deco XE75, being one of the best mesh network systems out on the market right now. This mesh system is perfect if you need to cover a lot of space and do so at an affordable price. For a limited time, you can score this mesh system for just $160, which is $140 off its retail price. Amazon has discounted the product down to $199.99 and is now offering a coupon that will knock an extra $40 off.

What's great about the TP-Link Deco XE75?

With any mesh network system, the real appeal over a traditional router is going to be just how much space can be covered. With the TP-Link Deco XE75 you're looking at up to 5,500 square feet of coverage, which is impressive to say the least. Furthermore, you're going to be getting top-end Wi-Fi speeds thanks to support for Wi-Fi 6E.

When it comes to setup, you're looking at just downloading an app to a compatible device, and moving through the steps to get things working. The app also makes it easy to configure and customize the network to your needs, with real-time status updates, parental controls, and more. Once setup is complete, you'll have a reliable mesh network that can handle up to 200 devices. Overall, this is an extremely versatile system that isn't going to break the bank.

With that said, be sure to grab this deal while you can and be sure to apply the $40 coupon code before check out to get the best discount.