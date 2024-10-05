TP-Link Deco BE63 $520 $800 Save $280 A huge upgrade that usually costs quite a bit. And while it isn't cheap, you can now score a hefty deal on this mesh system that knocks $280 off for a limited time. $520 at Amazon

Mesh networks are the way to go if you're looking to get the most reliable wireless connection in your home or office. If you're not familiar, a mesh network works by having multiple access points that beam your wireless signal across longer distances than a single router. Now, there's nothing wrong with routers, as they provide excellent coverage and are perfectly good options for most spaces. But if you're really looking to expand your internet coverage or just want to get rid of dead spots, then a mesh system is going to be the way to go.

Of course, going with a mesh system isn't cheap, with some options costing over $1,000. Luckily, we're seeing some great deals ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days event, with Amazon taking hundreds off some of the more popular networking products on the site. And if you're looking to go with one of the best mesh router systems on the market, the TP-Link Deco BE63 3-pack bundle is going to be a great option, with a limited-time deal that knocks $280 off the retail price.

What's great about the TP-Link Deco BE63 3-pack bundle?

You really can't go wrong with a mesh network system, especially when you're going with something like the Deco BE63 3-pack bundle. This mesh system is on a whole different level thanks to its tri-band Wi-Fi 7 technology. As far as what that all means, well, you're going to be getting some of the fastest wired and wireless speeds that you can find, when it comes to routers made for consumers.

As far as range goes, this mesh system can cover up to 7,600 square feet, and can connect with over 200 devices at one time without performance becoming a problem. And since you have three mesh access points, you'll be able to create a network that is free from dead zones, no matter how many walls or crevices you may have in your home or office.

Naturally, there's a lot of great software here on the backend that allows the mesh system to perform at its peak. Furthermore, you also get great control with the option to manage your network, making it great for when you have guests or children. VPNs are also supported by default, which means you can have coverage from within your network and not just on your devices.

And best of alll, it's all quite easy to set up, taking just a little bit of time using the TP-Link supplied app on your smartphone. Overall, this is a fantastic system that really provides some of the best speed and range we've seen from a mesh system. And perhaps best of all is that it's now on sale for a great price, so get it while you still can because this deal won't be around for long.