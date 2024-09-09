Lowest price ever TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port Clip the $5 coupon to save big $10 $35 Save $25 A reliable Wi-Fi range extender that's now priced at just $10 for a limited time. $10 at Amazon

If you're looking to create the most robust wireless network setup, a mesh network is going to be the best way to go. Not only are you going to get the best speeds with this setup, but more importantly, you're going to get excellent reliability and range. Of course, it's not always possible to buy a new mesh network, especially when you have a wireless router that's already working flawlessly that just needs a small boost.

That's where a Wi-Fi extender can come in, taking your existing signal and boosting it even further for better range. If this is the kind of solution you're looking for, then this deal is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, you can score this TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for cheap, with a discounted price that comes in at just $10.47. The original price for this device is $35, so this deal knocks 71% off, making it an absolute steal.

What's great about this TP-Link Wi-Fi extender?

As far as the specifications go, this is a dual band Wi-Fi extender that can boost coverage up to 1,200 square feet, which can easily eliminate any dead zones that you might have in your home or office. On the 2.4Ghz band you can expect data speeds up to 300Mbps and 433Mbps on the 5Ghz band, with connectivity of up to 30 devices.

In addition to being able to extend the current network, this device also has a built-in Ethernet port that can be used for devices that don't have wireless capabilities. Best of all, this device is easy to set up, thanks to its smart indicator light that can show where it might be best to install. Naturally, the low price is also going to play a part here as well, with the recent discount knocking it down to just $10.47.

Amazon now has the TP-Link Wi-Fi extender priced at $15.47, which is 56% less than its original retail price of $35. Amazon is also offering an additional $5 off for a limited time when you clip the coupon before check out, which brings the price down to the lowest we've seen at $10.47.

If you've been looking for a cheap and easy way to extend your current Wi-Fi network, this is going to be the way to go. Of course, you'll want to be quick because this deal won't last long.