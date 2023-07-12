Source: TP-Link TP-Link Archer AX72 Pro $150 $200 Save $50 The Archer AX72 Pro from TP-Link is ready for multi-gigabit internet speeds thanks to a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port and a fast 5GHz band with up to 4804Mbps of capacity. TP-Link makes setup easy, even for beginners, with the Tether app. HomeShield free comes with basic parental controls and QoS with the option to upgrade for more features. $150 at Amazon

Multi-gig internet connections are on the way, with some ISPs now offering up to 5Gbps, but it’s all for naught if you don’t have a router that’s ready for the speed. The TP-Link Archer AX72 Pro is one of the best Wi-Fi routers out there, and though it looks like a fairly run-of-the-mill AX5400 router at first, but around the back, it's got a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port (2.5GbE) that can be used for WAN or LAN. This Prime Day deal brings this router to its lowest price ever so that you can go multi-gig on a budget.

Does anyone really need 2.5Gbps support?

On a basic hardware level, the Archer AX72 Pro looks like a fairly standard AX5400 router, and that’s not a bad thing. The 2.4GHz connection is nothing special at 574Mbps of capacity, but at 5GHz, you’ve got a full 4804Mbps available with 160MHz support. That means that a high-end PC or even a flagship Android phone can connect at up to 2402Mbps. With all the Wi-Fi 6 bells and whistles like 4x4 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and Beamforming, this router can keep up with a whole family of streamers and gamers with ease.

The Pro part of the Archer AX72 Pro’s name refers to the 2.5GbE port on the back, which can act as WAN or LAN. WAN is for incoming connections like connecting to a modem or an existing wired network. As LAN, you can connect a multi-gig device like a NAS (network-attached storage) that can benefit from the high-speed connection. Video editors, for example, can save their project files to the NAS and have access to them from multiple machines. They could even edit from a laptop without having to upgrade the internal storage or look for a USB SSD every time they edit.

When it comes to software, TP-Link has made setup and management very easy with the Tether app for Android and iOS. With this app, you’ll be able to set up your network in a few minutes as well as install updates to make sure your network is running its best. Also, in the app, you’ll find HomeShield. HomeShield is a collection of security features, including parental controls and network security enhancements. You can start with the basic for free or upgrade to a more robust feature set with a subscription.

At 25% off, this router is an excellent value even if you don’t plan on making use of the 2.5GbE just yet. With a fast AX5400 connection, easy-to-use software, and features like HomeShield, this router is a good fit for a family with heavy internet usage.