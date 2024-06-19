Key Takeaways Samsung may release a new SSD called 990 Evo Plus, bridging the gap between its regular version and Pro variant for varied user needs.

The new Samsung SSD, 990 Evo Plus, may offer a middle ground between normal use and power user demands, catering to a wider consumer base.

Consumers interested in purchasing a new SSD may benefit from waiting for the 990 Evo Plus, which could deliver improved speed and performance.

Samsung only just released its 990 Evo SSD at the start of this year, and now it seems the company wants to try to one-up itself. Details have appeared online that hint that the Korean tech giant is working on a new successor to the drive. And while all we have to go off of is a name, it's enough to suggest that it'll create a new niche in Samsung's product line to help people pick out the best SSD for them.

1:11 Related Samsung 990 Evo 2TB review: A bewildering launch for a lackluster SSD Samsung's latest mainstream desktop and laptop M.2 NVMe SSD is a decent enough drive for the right price.

A trademark leak hints at a new Samsung SSD

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has filed a new patent for a product called the 990 Evo Plus. Right now, if you want a 990 Evo SSD, you have a choice between the regular version and its Pro variant, the latter promising higher transfer speeds. With a name like "900 Evo Plus," it appears that Samsung is planning a new product that sits between them. It makes a lot of sense, given how the 990 Evo is built for normal use, while the Pro is for power users; there's nothing in between these two extremes right now. We know nothing about this product bar its name, so we'll have to see how well Samsung positions the Plus in a future update.

Interestingly, Samsung also filed a patent for a "9100 PRO." Right now, that name doesn't fit with any of Samsung's current product lines, so it may not be something consumers can buy off of the shelves. However, SamMobile believes that it's the name of a component that will see use in the company's future products; like the 990 Evo Plus, for instance. Regardless, if you're considering getting a new SSD, it may be a wise idea to hold out and see if the Plus is more your speed.