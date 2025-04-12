Building a dedicated home lab can often involve significant investment in new hardware. However, I discovered a powerful and cost-effective alternative right under my nose: my existing Windows PC. By harnessing the power and flexibility of Docker containers, I have breathed new life into it. Let’s go over the specific Docker containers that have enabled me to run various services, experiment with new tools, and ultimately unlock the hidden potential of my familiar Windows machine for serious home lab endeavors.

7 Nextcloud

A robust Microsoft 365 replacement