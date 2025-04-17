As nice as Windows 11 looks — and I do think it's pretty — it's frustrating that Microsoft limits customization of the operating system in so many ways. The taskbar, in particular, is a bit of a downgrade compared to previous versions, since it has reduced transparency compared to Windows 10, and you can't really change that.

That is, unless you install TranslucentTB, which is one of the best ways to get a proper, highly customizable translucent or transparent taskbar. What's more, it's totally free, so I highly recommend everyone add it to their arsenal of apps if you want to make your Windows PC look better.

Transparency is back

And better than ever