Due to its small size, Raspberry Pis can act as a replacement motherboard for all kinds of devices. For instance, we saw a Game Gear and a PlayStation 1 get a second life after someone swapped out the busted internals with a Pi. But what the Raspberry Pi could also act as a dongle you can attach to a device, broken or not, and use to boot into an operating system? One company's dongle aims to do just that.

Someone shows off a Raspberry Pi dongle that can operate a "brainless" laptop

As spotted by the Raspberry Pi subreddit, this product was previewed by Matthias Wandel on YouTube. The premise is pretty simple; take the board, plug it into the laptop via three of the side ports, and you can now use the operating system on the board via your laptop. To show it doing its job, Matthias used a laptop with no internal hardware except the battery.

When he powered on the laptop, the battery took on the job of powering up the Raspberry Pi. The Pi could then boot the laptop into an operating system, which Matthias could then interact with using the laptop hardware.

It's a really cool idea, but there's one issue. Given how it's essentially an SBC dongle, the whole thing kinda sticks out of the side. Matthias notes that if you don't have the laptop on the desk, the entire board is only supported by its connectors. And it appears that the Reddit commenters agree.

If you're interested, you can check out the official Kickstarter page for this project, which is set to go live soon.