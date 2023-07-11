Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to up your audio equipment game. Whether you want a set of excellent earbuds on sale or well-reviewed speakers, you won't find deals like the ones showcased during this sales event year-round, so you might as well take advantage of them while they're here. There are so many options for you to choose from, including products for your kids, kitchen, outdoor and garden, work, and office. If you're looking for a good pair of headphones that won't break the bank, there's a deal you need to be aware of from Treblab, a trusted audio company.

Treblab's Prime Day deals not only offer you great over-ear headphones for a fraction of what they typically cost, but they also help you bring your music elsewhere to share. The deals on Bluetooth headphones and portable speakers are almost too good to be true. Let's take a look at these items at prices that won't last.

Treblab Z2 Over-Ear Headphones

The Treblab Z2 over-ear headphones are ideal for working out. They give you the peace and quiet that you need while you're in the middle of an intense workout, allowing you to focus on the task at hand. They are noise-canceling and deliver up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge, meaning you can charge them at the beginning of the week and potentially not have to worry about them all week long. The skin texture and swivel ear cups are made to feel good on your skin as you move.

They're IPX4 water-resistant and sweatproof. You'll be able to take work calls with these as well, thanks to the built-in mic and cVc 6.0 technology. They have voice assistants for hands-free use as well. Normally, this will set you back $120. But right now, it's only $70.

Treblab HD77 Bluetooth Speaker

You can also save big on a portable Bluetooth speaker, the Treblab HD77. This will keep the party going for a long time, thanks to the 5,200mAh battery that lasts for 20 continuous hours of playtime. With dual-bass stereo surround sound that still sounds great at high volumes, the sound quality is impressive. It's ideal for a backyard barbecue or to bring with you camping, boasting 360° HD sound and 30W of peak power.

It's IPX6 water-resistant with a shockproof body that is built to last. You can also connect it to a second HD77 speaker to boost your sound coverage. This is also usually $120, but right now, is down to only $70.

These Treblab Prime Day deals are great for anyone looking to improve their audio experiences for their workouts or anywhere else they need music. The prices won't stay this long very long. So hurry up and snag these deals before it's too late.