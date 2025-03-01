The ongoing GPU crisis (oh boy) and the past lackluster year for PC hardware have forced me to ponder where the PC industry is heading. PC components selling out in seconds and greedy scalpers holding the market ransom isn't new, but what has changed is that manufacturers now expect us to treat this as the new normal. No longer do I see the same outrage against hilariously insufficient stocks and faulty PC components.

This made me think about every single negative trend plaguing the industry right now, and how the combined effect could end up hurting PC hardware and PC gaming in the near future. Not only are gaming PCs becoming inaccessible to the larger population, but internal and external challenges are threatening to make them less appealing than ever before. PC gaming will not die, but it might just become a lifeless carcass if we don't take the foot off the pedal.

8 Minimalism has replaced DIY hardware tinkering

Every PC looks the same