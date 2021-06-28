Square Enix reveals Trials of Mana remake is coming to Android and iOS

Square Enix has revealed that it’s bringing its classic RPG, Trials of Mana, to Android devices later this year. It’s also working on a new game in the series that’ll be exclusive to mobile devices, called Echoes of Mana. We’re also getting a new console game, as well as an anime set in the Mana universe.

Square announced the new games during a special Mana livestream, done to celebrate the series’ 30th anniversary — it originally began with a Final Fantasy spin-off game called Final Fantasy Adventure in 1991. Trials of Mana was originally released in 1995 for the Japanese Super Famicom console and was only ever released in that country. It was remade in 2020 for modern consoles, including PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with the remake being released worldwide. The remake is coming to iOS and Android and is set to launch on July 15 for the premium price tag of $24. You can see more images of the game on mobile on its official site and pre-register for the game’s release on Google Play.

Echoes of Mana is set for a 2022 release, and Square Enix released little info about it beyond the fact it exists. There are a few teaser images on its website that show a few characters interacting, as well as fighting in a battle. The trailer shows several characters that have appeared in other games in the series, implying they’ll be playable in Echoes. The game will launch on both iOS and Android.

In addition to Echoes and Trials, Square Enix revealed it’s also working on a new entry in the Mana series for consoles. We don’t know anything yet about the specifics of this game — we don’t even know what it’ll be called. All we got was confirmation that it’s in development. We also learned that an anime set in the Mana universe is in the works, specifically a sequel to Legend of Mana called The Teardrop Crystal.