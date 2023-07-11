In the world of audio kits, there are many, many options. From the best wireless earbuds to connected options like a smart speaker, it can be overwhelming deciding how you want to listen to music. Enter Tribit. This brand isn't as well known as a heavy hitter like Sony, but Tribit offers up a slew of audio products, like wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers, that are aimed at providing quality products that don't cost an arm and a leg. Read on to find out more about these Prime Day deals on Tribit's StormBox Bluetooth speakers and FlyBuds wireless earbuds.

Tribit StormBox Blast

If you're looking for a full-featured Bluetooth speaker with a retro feel, look no further than the StormBox Blast — that's now 42% off at Amazon, bringing the overall price down to $200 while supplies last. This beefy 90W stereo speaker offers up 30 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3, IPX7 waterproofing, 32 LED lights that sync to your music, "body-shaking" XBass tech to boost low-end frequencies, and Tribit app functionality to customize your sound.

This Bluetooth speaker has it all. Enough durability and battery life to bring it with you out into the world for extended periods of time, excellent Bluetooth range, so you aren't tethered to your speaker, 90W of power to make sure your music gets as loud as you want, and a clever design and light system that work to make the StormBox Blast the perfect centerpiece for your next BBQ or camping trip. With this 26% discount, if you need an it-only-does-everything Bluetooth speaker, make sure to give this StormBox Blast Bluetooth speaker Prime Day deal a look.

Source: Tribit Tribit StormBox Blast $200 $270 Save $70 Tribit's StormBox Blast Bluetooth speaker offers up 90W of power, IPX7 waterproofing, 30 hours of battery light, Bluetooth 5.3, LED lights that sync with your music, and XBass tech to beef up your low-end frequencies. If you want a loud, durable speaker you can bring with you on your next trip, check out the StormBox Blast. $200 at Amazon

Tribit StormBox

If Tribit's StormBox Blast is a bit too rich for your blood, the StormBox may be the perfect fit for you, and what's more, is that you can pick one up for just $54 thanks to this Prime Day deal at Amazon. The StormBox comes with 24W of power, Bluetooth 4.2, IPX7 waterproofing, 20 hours of battery life, a supremely portable design with 360-degree audio playback, dual pairing support for a home a theater experience, and Enhanced Bass tech for pumping out those low-end frequencies to make sure your music hits as hard as possible.

It may not have the most cutting-edge tech, but this is a capable Bluetooth speaker that will handily suit the needs of most people. Coming in at under a third of the cost of the StormBox Blast with this Prime Day deal, consider picking yourself up a Tribit StormBox for just $54 while supplies last.

Source: Tribit Tribit StormBox $54 $78 Save $24 The Tribit StormBox speaker manages to provide 24W of power, 360-degree sound, dual pairing, IPX7 waterproofing, 20 hours of battery life, XBass tech for bass boosting, and a sleek, portable design to make carrying around the StormBox a delight. Without a hefty price tag, the StormBox is an excellent Bluetooth speaker. $54 at Amazon

Tribit FlyBuds 3

With this Prime Day deal, you can buy yourself a pair of Tribit FlyBuds 3 wireless earbuds for just $34. You're getting a feature-rich pair of buds that come with Bluetooth 5.0, five hours of battery life and a massive 100 hours of battery life with the included charging case, six pairs of included eartips, and IPX8 waterproofing. With a variety of different eartips for the perfect fit and an absurd amount of battery life, the FlyBuds 3 are perfect for those looking for an easy-to-use pair of buds that feel great in the ear and won't cost as much as a pair of AirPods. At just $34 with this Prime Day deal, the FlyBuds 3 are excellent wireless earbuds for the casual listener looking for something they can take to the gym or bring with them on their commute without issue.

Source: Tribit Tribit FlyBuds 3 $32 $50 Save $18 Tribit's FlyBuds 3 wireless earbuds come packed with an amazing 100 hours of battery life with the charging case, Bluetooth 5.0, IPX8 waterproofing, touch control, a built-in mic, six included pairs of eartips, and a punchy, bassy sound for those looking for an exciting sound profile. On sale, these buds are tough to beat. $32 at Amazon

Tribit FlyBuds C1

Tribit's FlyBuds C1 are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for $42, thanks to Prime Day. With the FlyBuds 3, you're getting Bluetooth 5.2, the ability to listen to lossless quality music, four built-in mics with noise-canceling for excellent call quality, 12 hours of battery life, 50 hours with the charging case, and six included pairs of ear tips. If you're looking for a bump in audio quality and a better calling experience at the cost of worse battery life as compared to the FlyBuds 3, the C1 FlyBuds can provide all of that. For those not so concerned about the best battery life you can find and plan on taking calls with their earbuds, this Prime Day FlyBuds C1 deal is absolutely worth a look.

Source: Tribit Tribit FlyBuds C1 $42 $70 Save $28 Tribit's C1 FlyBuds will give you Bluetooth 5.2 and the ability to listen to lossless quality music, four built-in mics and noise reduction for a premium calling experience, up to 50 hours of battery life with the included charging case, and six pairs of included eartips. If you're looking for a premium listening and calling experience, these buds are worth a look. $42 at Amazon

Whether you need a Bluetooth speaker or some wireless earbuds, Tribit has you covered with a suite of Prime Day deals that offer up premium products without premium price tags. Whatever you're looking for, though, Tribit has you covered with these Prime Day deals, so you better act fast while you still can.