Do your Excel spreadsheets move slower than a rush hour traffic jam? It’s time for a serious tune-up, as such behavior can affect your productivity and life. Just like there are shortcuts and strategies to navigate a busy city, there are clever tricks to optimize your Excel spreadsheets for smoother performance. In this post, I will show you my go-to practices to fix common Excel woes and dramatically speed up those loading times.

8 Close other apps

Free up resources for Excel

Let’s go over some of the basics first. Closing other applications is a simple yet surprisingly effective first step. After all, every software running on your computer consumes resources (CPU and RAM). By closing unnecessary ones, you give Excel more of these resources to work with, which leads to faster calculations and smoother operations.

While closing other apps is generally helpful, be mindful of closing essential programs or any apps that might not be saving your work automatically.

7 Don’t open too many workbooks

Focus on one thing at a time

It is always important to be mindful of how many workbooks you have open simultaneously. If you have an entry-level Windows or Mac machine, opening too many workbooks can lead to performance issues. Excel becomes slow to respond, with noticeable delays when switching between workbooks, entering data, or performing calculations.

You should regularly save and close workbooks you're not actively using. This frees up resources and simplifies Excel's workload. You can also consider combining related workbooks into a single workbook with multiple sheets.

6 Disable macros

When you don’t require them

Macros can provide a powerful Excel method to automate tasks. However, they can also significantly impact performance, especially when there are too many of them in a single workbook or if they are poorly written. Even worse, macros can be used to spread malware or compromise data. If you're not actively using macros in a particular workbook, it's best to disable them.

The same logic applies to third-party Excel plugins, which you can turn off when not in use.

It can cause delays

External links in Excel can be a major source of performance drag. When your workbook relies on external links, it needs to access those external files to update data and formulas. This can cause delays. You have several options to minimize external links.

You can embed data directly into your workbook, break links, consolidate workbooks, and even use Power Query (more on that later). You can navigate to Data > Queries & Connections to break links.

4 Optimize workbook performance

Remove unnecessary hidden information

Your complex Excel workbook may contain cells with hidden information that’s not relevant. They lack any meaningful data, but still occupy space, which can affect your workbook performance in no time. Thankfully, there is a built-in way to tackle it.

Open an Excel workbook and head to the Review > Check Performance menu. Select Optimize all and you are good to go.

The option isn’t available on Excel for Mac. Also, you shouldn’t use this function when one of the sheets has Pixel Art. The software can’t differentiate between a Pixel Art cell and an irrelevant black cell and it may remove the art entirely.

3 Use efficient functions

A performance booster