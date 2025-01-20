While we rely on Excel for everything from simple budgeting to complex data analysis, many of us are still stuck using the same basic functions and tricks we learned years ago. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Over the years, I have discovered a treasure trove of hidden shortcuts, clever tips, and time-saving techniques that have transformed the way I use Excel.

In this post, I will share some of my favorite tricks that have boosted my Excel workflow and helped me save countless hours.

8 Explore Excel templates library

Being the oldest spreadsheet software, there is no shortage of templates for Excel. Whenever I want to start a new workbook, I first head to the official templates library to find a suitable option that has the basic structure, formulas, and formatting in place. This eliminates a huge chunk of manual work and allows me to focus on entering data and customizing the template to meet my specific needs.

The official templates are created by experts and thoroughly tested, so they minimize the risk of errors that can creep in when you build a spreadsheet yourself. Besides, these templates are designed with a professional aesthetic to give a polished look to your spreadsheets.

7 Check for unnecessary add-ins

There are hundreds of add-ins for Excel. While they are useful in extending your workbook functionality, you don’t necessarily need them every time. Having too many add-ins enabled, especially those you rarely or never use, can significantly slow down Excel's performance.