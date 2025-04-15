Raspberry Pis are versatile and can work as backup servers, run cameras, and perform numerous other tasks. Everyone should buy these single-board computers because they are inexpensive and have enough power to run many apps. They also have multiple ports to connect to most hardware devices and offer flexibility for countless projects.

In its standard form, a Raspberry Pi resembles a mini PC motherboard with a processor, RAM, and ports to connect hardware. It might seem a bit crude, but there are ways to upgrade its functionality to provide a desktop-like experience that can replace your PC or laptop for some uses. Here are five ways to make your Raspberry Pi feel more like a desktop computer.

5 Add a case

Better looks and cooling