In the age of the internet, it's hard to imagine living without it. I can tell you from experience — someone who has no internet (and no power, for that matter) as I'm writing this article — I've seen firsthand how much of a problem it can be to have a slow or non-existent connection.

But while some issues are beyond our control, a slow internet connection isn't always an unsolvable mystery. There are things you can do to improve your internet speed, and if you're a Windows 11 user, I have a few tips I have tried myself in the past to help improve my internet connection, particularly over Wi-Fi.

6 Make sure you're using the right kind of network

2.4GHz or 5GHz makes a big difference