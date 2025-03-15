Like many people, I have been preparing files for 3D printing using 3D modeling programs or downloading them from 3D model repositories like Thingiverse. While this is an excellent and well-known method of getting the designs for 3D printing, they are not the only ones. Another approach is using a 3D scanner to capture real-world objects and turn them into ready-to-print files.

The first 3D scanner I got was the Revopoint MetroX. Although I was entirely new to the technology, I quickly realized its potential and wished I had gotten one earlier. Below are some benefits of using a 3D scanner to prepare files instead of traditional 3D modeling. Despite these benefits, you should remember that with 3D scanning, you can’t create a model that doesn’t exist in real life, and it’s limited when scanning complex internal features or hollow surfaces. Let’s now have a look at the benefits.

4 3D Scanning is a huge time saver

You can easily recreate existing objects, which is difficult to do manually

3D modeling is tedious and time-consuming, especially when designing a complex 3D shape from scratch. You must define the shape, refine the edges, sculpt, and add intricate details until you achieve perfect geometry. You need to craft every curve, surface, and texture to get your intended results; in most cases, it takes several attempts. Even if you are using a powerful 3D modeling software, manual designing requires skills, patience, and a deep understanding of design principles. Depending on its complexity, it can take you many hours, if not days, to finish a design.

When learning 3D modeling, I started with TinkerCAD as many people recommended, and I could quickly design simple models. However, when I wanted to create complex 3D models, I had to look for a more advanced program like Solidworks, and it took me quite some time to figure out how each tool worked. With 3D scanning, you only need to ensure that your 3D scanner is correctly set, and then you can produce your file.

When I got a 3D scanner, I only needed to calibrate it, and it was ready. Doing that wasn’t hard, as the scanner came with a calibration board and a tutorial on how to do it on the software provided. The shaped maker blocks that came with the 3D scanner made scanning faster, even for featureless objects. The software that came with the scanner made fixing the 3D scans easier, and within a few minutes, I had scanned and cleaned a 3D model.

3 It is more accurate than 3D modeling

No need for manual measurements and approximation