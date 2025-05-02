There is no shortage of Lightroom alternatives out there. After being fed up with Adobe’s ever-growing subscription prices, I decided to replace Lightroom with another tool. I tried established giants as well as promising newcomers, and yet I found myself circling back to an unexpected champion: Darktable.

Before you dismiss Darktable as just another free photo editor, hear me out. It is a fully featured, open-source solution that stands toe-to-toe with its expensive rivals. Let’s explore why Darktable became a crucial part of my creative workflow.

Cross-platform availability

Accessible on all my devices

Darktable has native apps on all the major platforms. Whether I’m using my Windows desktop, MacBook Pro, or a Linux machine, my editing workflow is just a click away. I clearly recall my experience with Pixelmator Pro on my Mac – the interface was slick, the tools felt intuitive, and the results were often st