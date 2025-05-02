There is no shortage of Lightroom alternatives out there. After being fed up with Adobe’s ever-growing subscription prices, I decided to replace Lightroom with another tool. I tried established giants as well as promising newcomers, and yet I found myself circling back to an unexpected champion: Darktable.
Before you dismiss Darktable as just another free photo editor, hear me out. It is a fully featured, open-source solution that stands toe-to-toe with its expensive rivals. Let’s explore why Darktable became a crucial part of my creative workflow.
11 cool things that make Darktable the best creative app you didn’t know you needed (for handling RAW files)
Darktable provides photographers and editors many great reasons to ditch alternative software
Cross-platform availability
Accessible on all my devices
Darktable has native apps on all the major platforms. Whether I’m using my Windows desktop, MacBook Pro, or a Linux machine, my editing workflow is just a click away. I clearly recall my experience with Pixelmator Pro on my Mac – the interface was slick, the tools felt intuitive, and the results were often st