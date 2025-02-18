In the endless quest for the perfect note-taking app, I've tried several options, from the minimalist to the feature-packed. Many applications promised the moon, but only a few delivered. The search felt endless until I discovered Standard Notes. It’s more than just a place to jot things down; it’s a secure, flexible, and powerful tool that has become an integral part of my workflow.

Unlike other solutions, Standard Notes doesn’t just rely on a single feature to stand out. It’s the perfect balance of all: cross-platform access, deep organizational capabilities with nested tags, a dedicated focus mode, and the peace of mind that comes with open-source and end-to-end encryption.

Cross-platform availability

I use a MacBook Pro, Windows desktop, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and a Pixel 8 in my workflow, and that’s why cross-platform availability is high on my priority list. It’s one of the things I look for when picking up a note-taking tool.

Standard Notes is accessible on all the platforms you can think of. The company offers native iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and even Linux apps. There is even a dedicated web app if you want to quickly access a note on a Chromebook or from your friend’s computer.

The sheer amount of customization options

Standard Notes shines when it comes to customization. It’s not just about light and dark; there's a whole world of themes to explore, each with its own aesthetic. Beyond just the overall theme, I can also fine-tune the editor itself. Sometimes, I need to see a lot of text simultaneously, so I widen the editor. Other times, when working on something more focused, I narrow it down to keep my attention centered.

There is also an option to change the default font size and line height from the Settings menu. These may feel basic at first glance, but many note-taking apps like Notion and Evernote miss out on such flexibilities.

Excellent notes organization with nested folders

When you deal with hundreds of notes, organization becomes key to effective note-taking. I have tried apps with clunky folder systems or limited tagging, but Standard Notes' approach feels more intuitive. The tagging system is the heart of it, allowing me to categorize my notes precisely.

But the ability to create tag folders takes it to the next level. This is a game-changer for managing a large number of tags. Instead of a chaotic list, I can group related tags together. So, I might have a folder called Projects containing tags like project-alpha, project-beta, etc., and another folder called Clients with tags for individual clients. I no longer have to scroll through a massive list of tags.

A powerful and easy-to-use notes editor

Call me old school, but I prefer a dedicated toolbar for note-taking apps. Most modern solutions either rely solely on Markdown (Obsidian) or eliminate the toolbar in favor of a slash (/) command. Like OneNote and Evernote, I prefer a familiar toolbar at the top to format my notes in no time.

I can simply enable the rich text editor where I can use a highlighter, table, insert links, code blocks, and more right from the top. There is also an option to use the Markdown language.

Focus mode to avoid distractions

I use Focus Mode for everything from drafting important emails to working on creative writing projects. It strips away all the interface clutter and lets me focus on my writing. The sidebar disappears, the menus fade away, and all that's left is the clean, uncluttered editor and my words. It's a minor feature but has a significant impact on my workflow.

Multiple use-cases

What I love about Standard Notes is its versatility. It's not just for one specific type of note-taking; I use it for a whole range of purposes. For example, I've always wanted to keep a consistent journal, and Standard Notes makes it so easy. I can create a new note daily, date it with a tag, and start writing.

Beyond journaling, I keep a record of important health information, bank details, passport, credit cards, and finances. The latter is possible thanks to the built-in spreadsheets, which are good enough for my budgeting needs.

Open-source and end-to-end encrypted

Security is where Standard Notes has the upper hand over every other note-taking app out there. First of all, it’s open-source, and anyone can review and inspect the code. It also supports end-to-end encryption. That means my notes are encrypted on my device before they're even sent to the server, and I can only decrypt them using my unique key.

It's one of the reasons why I trust Standard Notes with my personal data, like daily notes, passwords, credit card info, bank details, and more. You can lock an individual note with a password as well. Back in April 2024, Proton (known for offering privacy-focused products) acquired Standard Notes, and I can’t wait to see how the company integrates it within the Proton ecosystem.

Organize your thoughts and ideas

My long journey through the world of note-taking apps has finally led me to Standard Notes. Whether I'm capturing fleeting thoughts, organizing complex projects, or simply seeking a quiet space to focus, Standard Notes has consistently proven itself to be the ideal tool. If you're still searching for your perfect note-taking companion, I encourage you to give Standard Notes a try.

Although the pricing is on the higher side, the free plan is good enough to test the waters. While Standard Notes excels in many areas, it misses out on AI integration. If an AI chatbot is a crucial part of your workflow, check out these top AI note-taking apps.