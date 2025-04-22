My search for the ideal productivity tool has been extensive. Like many, I started my journey with Notion’s promise of an all-in-one workspace. However, after some time, Notion’s lackluster mobile apps and the complete absence of a reliable offline mode turned out to be dealbreakers. I tried dozens of alternatives as I wanted to pick a solution that looks and works similarly to Notion and adapts to my workflow.

And then I discovered AppFlowy. This open-source tool has consistently drawn me back, not only with its robust feature set but also with its commitment to user freedom and data ownership. It addresses the very issues that made Notion an ultimately frustrating experience for me. Let me share why, after countless trials, AppFlowy has become my go-to solution.

A cross-platform solution

Available on all your devices

My workflow isn’t limited to a single device. I use a Windows desktop for focused work sessions, a MacBook for on-the-go tasks, a Pixel 8 as a daily driver, and an iPhone 15 Pro Max for work purposes. That means cross-platform availability is an absolute necessity for me. Here is where AppFlowy doesn’t disappoint, as it has native apps on all the major platforms.

This is precisely why, in my search for the ideal Notion alternative, I had to pass on some otherwise compelling options like Craft and Bear Notes. Their absence on Android was a dealbreaker for me. AppFlowy seamlessly syncs all my workspaces on Windows, Mac, and even a Linux machine.

Works and feels similar to Notion

Doesn’t require a learning curve

What initially drew me to AppFlowy was its remarkable familiarity with Notion. The fundamental structure of creating a workspace and then filling it with individual pages is immediately recognizable. Just like Notion, I could start building out my PKM system without breaking a sweat.

This lack of a learning curve was a breath of fresh air, especially after my experiences with other Notion alternatives like Anytype and Capacities. While those tools offered innovative approaches, they also came with a significant investment of time to understand the PKM system. In comparison, AppFlowy didn’t try to reinvent the core concepts that make Notion powerful.

Solid project management

Manage your personal projects like a pro