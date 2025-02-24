TeamViewer has been a staple for remote access for years. But like many, I found myself increasingly frustrated with its limitations, especially the rising costs and sometimes clunky performance. I needed a reliable solution for accessing my home computer from work, helping grandma with tech issues, and occasionally collaborating on projects remotely. I used to rely on TeamViewer to do the job. However, the constant banners for commercial use, even when I wasn’t using them for business purposes, and the occasional lag during crucial moments pushed me to explore other options. This is where I came across NoMachine, a no-nonsense, user-friendly tool for the job. After putting it through its paces, I’m genuinely impressed.

Cross-platform availability

Cross-platform availability is the first thing I look for when picking up a remote desktop tool. No matter what devices you and the people you connect with use, NoMachine likely has you covered. The company’s native apps are available on every platform you can think of.

You can use it on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and even Raspberry Pi. Suppose you are a student working on a project with classmates who use different operating systems. NoMachine lets you all connect to a shared virtual machine without any compatibility issues. It’s also ideal for IT professionals who support clients with diverse systems.

Excellent performance

Here is where NoMachine surprised me. I tried to edit a RAW file remotely, and the software did the job without breaking a sweat. Upon digging, I discovered that it’s largely due to its proprietary technology called the NX protocol. It’s a highly efficient way of packaging and transmitting data over a network.

You may not notice immediate performance gains instantly. Still, when you deal with graphics-intensive applications like Photoshop, CAD software, video editing tools, or even games, NX protocol makes a huge difference. I have tried several TeamViewer alternatives, and many of them often struggle with such tasks.

Imagine you are on a trip and need to quickly edit a video project. With NoMachine, you can access your powerful editing workstation back home and make those changes.

Seamless file sharing and printing

NoMachine has covered the basics of file sharing and printing. Printing essential documents and files directly from remote applications to your local printer eliminates the hassle of file transfers for hard copies. Also, transferring files between computers is as simple as drag and drop.

This powerful feature enables real-time collaboration on projects, simplifies access to large datasets, and significantly boosts team productivity. I often run into situations where I need to print reports, contracts, and other documents that need a physical copy. I don’t need to transfer the file, open it on the local machine, and print it.

Class-leading security and privacy

Security and privacy are other crucial aspects when accessing remote computers. NoMachine doesn’t disappoint here. Its native NX protocol supports robust security measures, including OpenSSL and TLS/AES 128 encryption, to secure all traffic between devices.

This means that my sensitive information, whether documents, passwords, or personal files, is protected from prying eyes during transmission. As always, it also offers two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of security.

Other security add-ons include screen blacking for host display, Pluggable Authentication Module (PAM) based authentication, and more. However, it is not open source. If you are looking for an open-source solution, try RustDesk.

A long list of features