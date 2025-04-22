For a little over a decade, Microsoft has been working on a file system to succeed NTFS, which has been used in Windows since the introduction of the Windows NT kernel in the 1990s. This file system, called ReFS has been around for quite some time, but for most of us, it's still new, considering Microsoft has gradually been adding new features that make the file system more viable in more scenarios.

Today, you can boot Windows 11 off of an ReFS drive, but it takes some work to set up properly since Microsoft doesn't make this option very visible. Still, I decided to try it out, so here's how it went.

Setting up was time-consuming

Using ReFS isn't exactly straightforward