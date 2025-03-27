Day One has long held the crown as one of the most beloved and feature-rich journaling apps on Mac. While Day One has been exclusive to Apple devices for a while, the company recently launched a native app on Android and expanded its footprint on Windows as well. Eager to see if this cross-platform leap lives up to the hype, I put the Windows version through its paces. Let’s see if it truly brings the magic of Day One to a new operating system.

A beautiful UI

Looks neat but not as eye-catching as the Mac version

Day One on Windows successfully carries over the app's signature aesthetic with a clean and uncluttered interface that prioritizes the user’s focus on writing. There are smooth, subtle animations to enhance the user experience and provide fluid transitions between screens and actions.

While the Windows version gets the basics right for visual design, it’s still not on par with the Mac version. Day One supports dark and white themes, but it misses out on translucent UI. I would love to see that inclusion in future updates. Despite this, Day One on Windows remains a visually appealing and user-friendly journaling tool.

Packed with useful templates

Don’t start an entry from scratch