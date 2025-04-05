There's a good chance you're using a router from your internet service provider (ISP), but did you know it's easy to build your own firewall? Attach a switch and access point, and you'll have a powerful DIY networking solution that provides you maximum control over every aspect. The only question is: which firewall should you use? I've passed through a few, and I kept bouncing between them until I discovered OPNsense — I've not looked back since.

OPNsense is free, open, and powerful

It's the best for a reason