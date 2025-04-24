Thanks to its interlinking capabilities, Canvas board, graph view, vibrant community, and flexibility, Obsidian is quickly gaining popularity in the PKM scene. While it excels at knowledge management, Obsidian doesn’t support databases and Kanban boards by default. Here is where a third-party plugin called Kanban comes into play.

Before I found the Kanban plugin, Trello was my go-to for managing personal projects alongside my Obsidian vaults. Now, I wanted to see if a tool primarily designed for knowledge management could effectively step into the shoes of a dedicated project management platform like Trello. I will go over the capabilities of Kanban plugin and conclude if it can rival Trello’s established features.

Kanban plugin gets the basics right with customization options