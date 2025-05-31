Ever since I started my self-hosting journey, I have stumbled upon several tools that completely changed the game. Self-hosting began as a curious experiment to take back some control over my data and digital life, and it quickly turned into an obsession. I have tested countless applications, and while many were interesting, a select few have become must-haves in my workflow.

Whether you are new to self-hosting or a pro, here are the apps that may make you question why you ever relied on third-party services in the first place.

Related Here's how I access all of my self-hosted services while I'm traveling There are a lot of different ways to access your self-hosted services when away, but here's what works for me.

6 AppFlowy

Manage your personal projects like a pro

AppFlowy has been one of the absolute game-changers in my self-hosting journey. Like Notion, it’s an all-in-one productivity package to handle everything from notes, documents, projects, and more. It offers the same block editor and (/) slash command to format my pages like a pro.

While there are dedicated tools like Eigenfocus to create self-hosted projects, I prefer AppFlowy for several reasons. I can switch between Kanban boards, tables, and calendar views on the fly, track tasks, meeting notes, client info, and more right from a single workspace. AppFlowy also has a rich template collection to get started. You can check the company’s dedicated guide to complete the self-hosting setup.

AppFlowy.IO

5 Nextcloud

An all-in-one productivity setup