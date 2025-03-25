Like many, I initially approached Docker with a mix of curiosity and enthusiasm. The promise of consistent environments and simplified deployments seemed too good to be true. However, after experimenting with a variety of containers, I have become a true believer. Now, I’m at the point where I can’t imagine working without them. These containers aren't just tools; they've become essential components of my workflow and home lab.

Let me share the containers that have made the biggest impact, the ones I now genuinely can’t live without.

7 Vikunja

My go-to task management solution

My effective workspace is simply incomplete without a task management app. I needed a robust, flexible, and, most importantly, self-hosted task management solution. That's when I discovered Vikunja, and running it in a Docker container has been quite productive.

I can create projects, lists, and tasks and organize my work in a way that makes sense to me. Sharing lists and tasks with others is seamless. Whether it's coordinating projects with colleagues or managing household chores with family, Vikunja makes collaboration simple.

6 ownCloud

Personal data storage

ownCloud is another game-changer Docker container for my workflow. Before ownCloud, my personal data and documents were stored across various cloud services, external drives, and devices. I was constantly worried about privacy, data ownership, and the ever-increasing subscription fees. ownCloud changed everything.

Setting up ownCloud in a Docker container was surprisingly easy. I pulled the image, configured my volumes, and had my own private cloud storage up and running. I can control where my data is stored and who has access to it. This peace of mind is invaluable. ownCloud offers seamless syncing, collaboration features, and the ability to configure security settings.

5 Prometheus

Enable real-time monitoring

As my self-hosted setup grew, I realized I needed a robust monitoring solution. While there are several tools, I ended up with Prometheus for several reasons. Before Prometheus, I was flying blind, reacting to problems after they occurred. Now, I have real-time insights into the health and performance of my entire infrastructure.

Setting up Prometheus in Docker was straightforward. I pulled the image, configured my targets, and immediately started collecting metrics. It offers real-time monitoring where I can see CPU usage, memory consumption, network traffic, and more, all in real-time. Overall, it's a critical component of my self-hosted infrastructure, and I can't imagine running my systems without it.

4 Homarr

A dashboard for my self-host services