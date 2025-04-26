A little while back, I covered how the Snipping Tool on Windows 11 was getting a new OCR feature. At the time of writing, it's still in the preview channel, so only those who opt into Windows beta builds can access it. However, it shouldn't be too long until it arrives on the release branch.

But who wants to wait that long? I was really curious as to how it works. After all, if it ends up being a killer new addition, anyone using Windows 11 won't require a third-party app, extension, or online service to extract text from an image. Just do it all from the Snipping Tool, which is only a keypress away. Sounds ideal.

To get a head start and check out this feature before it releases, I downloaded the Canary build for Windows 11 and waited for Microsoft to grant me access to the new Snipping Tool feature. Well, it just arrived on my computer, so let's get stuck in!

It's very easy to invoke

Just a few actions and you're there

The first thing I noticed is how easy it was to get started with the new OCR feature. You don't need to enable anything new once you have the update; instead, just bring up the Snipping Tool like you normally would. However, on the right side of the bar is a brand new button. Click on this, draw a box around the text, and Windows will start chewing it over.

Once it's done, you'll see a button on the Snipping Tool bar to copy the text. Click that, and the text hops onto your clipboard. Now you can paste it anywhere you'd like. It's a super-easy tool to use, and I'm sure it'll be a hit among Windows users if Microsoft keeps it this easy to use.

Related I use these 5 File Explorer add-ons to make my life a lot easier on Windows 11 Some File Explorer add-ons can make a difference to improve your workflow on Windows 11. Here are the ones that work for me.

It works great with regular text that isn't in an image

Although I'm not 100% sure when I'd use it like that