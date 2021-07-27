You can now trigger Alexa Routines with multiple phrases

Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, supports a variety of commands. You can use it to play your favorite songs, get weather updates, answer queries, read out the news, and much more. Additionally, you can use Alexa to control smart home devices. On top of that, Alexa offers a feature called Routines that lets you automate tasks based on pre-defined factors or commands.

Alexa Routines lets you automate a task or several tasks using a pre-defined command or action. For example, if you want your lights to turn on when you say “It’s too dark in here” or something along those lines, you can set that phrase to trigger a Routine. The Routine would be to toggle your bulbs on whenever Alexa detects the phrase.

While this isn’t something new, Amazon has now added the ability to set multiple phrases to trigger the same Alexa Routine (via AFTVnews). Before this update, you could only set a single phrase to trigger a particular Routine. But now, you can add up to 7 different phrases to trigger the same Routine. This can be beneficial if you don’t remember the exact wordings to the phrase you’ve set, or you tend to use synonyms to those words often.

For example, if you have a Routine that is triggered by the phrase “Change lights to max brightness,” you can now add variations like “Change lights to full brightness.” You can add multiple phrases now straight from the Alexa app under the Routines section. If you already have a few Routines enabled, you can edit them to add new phrases. If you don’t have any pre-existing Routine, you can create a new one and multiple phrases.

Along with support for multiple phrases, Alexa also received a new male voice recently. If you’d like to try it out, you can follow the instructions given in this post.