Self-hosted applications come in multiple shapes and forms, and you’re bound to have some favorites depending on your specific needs. For instance, lovers of multiplayer titles might prefer game server management tools like Pterodactyl, while bibliophiles would probably be more interested in bookmark managers LikeAce and ebook libraries like Calibre.

Then there are tools such as note-taking applications, which are useful for every type of user, and TrilliumNext Notes is easily one of the FOSS options for those worried about the privacy aspect of their precious notes. In this article, we’ll go over everything you need to know to turn TriliumNext into a powerful personal knowledge base.

Unfortunately, the developer of the original Trilium Notes has set the app in maintenance mode, meaning the project would only feature bug fixes rather than major functionality updates for the time being. Nevertheless, the community-managed TriliumNext Notes remains a fantastic tool for your note-taking needs.

Setting up TriliumNext Notes

Like every other self-hosted tool, you’re free to choose between multiple routes to install TriliumNext. Thanks to ace developer tteck’s ultra-useful Proxmox VE-Helper Script, Proxmox users can run a single command to set up the app inside an LXC container:

Head to the Shell tab of your Proxmox node and enter the following command: bash -c "$(wget -qLO - https://github.com/tteck/Proxmox/raw/main/ct/trilium.sh)" Press Yes twice and watch the script work its magic. Launch the Trilium web UI using the IP address shown on the Shell.

Alternatively, you can set it up on a Linux distro with the help of Docker. This method works regardless of whether you’re running the distro as the primary OS or have installed it inside a hypervisor.

Install Docker with this command: sudo apt install docker.io -y Execute the docker pull command to grab the TriliumNext image from the Docker Hub. docker pull triliumnext/notes Use the docker run command to deploy your TriliumNext container with the following settings: sudo docker run -t -i -p IP_addr:8080:8080 -v ~/trilium-data:/home/node/trilium-data triliumnext/notes Access the web UI by typing the IP address followed by a colon (:) and the port number 8080 into a web browser.

Regardless of how you install it, the next step involves configuring the web UI:

Pick the I’m a new user… option and tap Next. Enter the Password for your TriliumNext server and use it to log into your locally-hosted TriliumNext environment.

Constructing the PKM system

Once you’ve entered the password, you should arrive at the main dashboard. By default, Trilium has several neatly-formatted example files that can help you get a grasp of things. But here are a couple of pointers for newcomers:

Pressing the + button next to a folder , note , or sub-note will create a new child node (perhaps I should say a child note node).

button next to a , , or will create a new (perhaps I should say a child note node). Alternatively, tapping the New Note button will automatically create a folder for the present day and place a new note file inside, providing a quick way to update your journal.

button will automatically create a folder for the present day and place a new inside, providing a quick way to update your journal. Clicking on the Six-dot menu inside a normal note will open multiple formatting options .

inside a normal note will open . If you want to head to a specific node, you can use the Search Note option and filter the results by setting different parameters.

option and filter the results by setting different parameters. The Recent Changes button in the leftmost corner of the screen keeps a log of all the nodes and settings you’ve modified.

button in the leftmost corner of the screen keeps a log of all the nodes and settings you’ve modified. In contrast, the similar-looking Note Revisions button within your note files stores a record of all your edits, allowing you to revert any accidental or unwanted changes.

button within your note files stores a record of all your edits, allowing you to revert any accidental or unwanted changes. The Toggle option under the Notes file lets you switch between different Note types , and that’s where Trilium goes from a decent app to an amazing note-taking solution.

option under the Notes file lets you switch between different , and that’s where Trilium goes from a decent app to an amazing note-taking solution. The Canvas type, for instance, lets you leverage the built-in Excalidraw library integration to add shapes, photos, and other graphical elements to your files.

type, for instance, lets you leverage the built-in Excalidraw library integration to add shapes, photos, and other graphical elements to your files. The Relation Map format helps you create a graphical representation of parent and child nodes, and Mind Maps are perfect when you want to brainstorm new ideas.

format helps you create a graphical representation of parent and child nodes, and are perfect when you want to brainstorm new ideas. Mermaid Diagrams can render flowcharts, diagrams, tables, and whatnot using codes, while Render Notes help you render HTML content.

can render flowcharts, diagrams, tables, and whatnot using codes, while help you render HTML content. Speaking of programming, Trillium also supports a Code category, where you can store notes containing code written using computer languages.

category, where you can store notes containing code written using computer languages. There’s also Book View , which lets you take a glance at the children nodes of a parent node, and the Web View type that's ideal for situations where you wish to integrate web pages into your notes.

, which lets you take a glance at the children nodes of a parent node, and the type that's ideal for situations where you wish to integrate web pages into your notes. On a different note (pun intended), the Note Maps section lets you glance at all the parent-child node combinations as well as the links between them.

Some more tidbits to help you manage your notes in style with TriliumNext

If you’re having trouble creating a PKM from scratch, the default templates available under the Scripting Examples section of the Trilium Demo folder should help you get accustomed to the app. Alternatively, for those using TriliumNext for their coding projects, you can add even more MIME types to the app by selecting them inside the Code Nodes tab.

Having used TriliumNext extensively over the last couple of weeks, I can confirm that it’s a powerful tool for privacy-loving home lab enthusiasts. While it’s technically in its maintenance state, the TriliumNext version of the app is more than enough to cater to your needs, regardless of whether you’re a programmer encumbered with your code files or a professional looking for a robust way to jot down the important aspects of your meetings.