A new showcase of facial recognition software could change the way people feel and go about securing the private contents of their phones.

According to Android Authority, tech company trinamiX showed off its new facial recognition software at MWC 2023, detailing the advancements it's tried to take for improving phone security. From what was shown, trinamiX' new sensor would be the industry's first as it sits under the phone's display. While exciting in its own right, trinamiX has done something additional to bolster its sensor's security by including a "liveliness" test when used. Apparently, this check has the ability to tell real human skin from something fabricated.

During its MWC 2023 test, it was explained that this sensor uses a near-infrared camera, dot projector, and a flood illuminator to process what a real human's skin looks like. A demonstration was then conducted with a highly detailed silicon mask of a person's face. When placed before the under-display facial recognition scanner, the sensor did not unlock the phone in question as it realized the person before it was not real and indeed a mask.

Additionally, trinamiX' new sensor does meet FIDO Level-C security, meaning it can be used for confirming mobile payments and unlocking apps on your phone that may require more identity-confirming credentials.

Lead for system integration at trinamiX, Christian Hess informed Android Authority that the company hopes to bring this under-display facial recognition sensor to smartphones by 2024.

The mention of trinamiX' endeavor into an under-display facial recognition sensor was first detailed two years ago. During this time, there were some uncertainties with this new technology that the German company needed to iron out. Specifically, the primary issue is that the sensor is beneath the device's display. The thin layer of metal that covers the entire display would pose an initial problem considering how much light it can absorb. However, skip ahead to MWC 2023, and it looks like those issues have been ironed out for trinamiX and its new under-display facial recognition sensor.

