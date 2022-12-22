Phone speakers have made great strides over the past few years, but even the latest flagship phones lack the musical power to fill a moderately-sized room with tunes. And if you’re trying to play music loudly enough to entertain guests, you can just forget about using your phone’s built-in speakers.

Thankfully, there are plenty of Bluetooth speaker options available to help you rock out to your favorite tunes, but the market is flooded with thousands of options. How do you find one that works well, sounds good, and has the features you crave?

Today, we’re taking a look at the Tronsmart Bang SE, an affordable yet capable Bluetooth party speaker that sets itself apart in several ways.

Design: A true Party Speaker

The first thing I noticed when unboxing the Tronsmart Bang SE was its built-in carry handle. Tronsmart markets the Bang SE as a “Party Speaker,” and the carry handle certainly lends credibility to the claim. The handle makes it extremely easy to lug the speaker around wherever you go, which is extremely useful at social gatherings. The Bang SE also comes with an included carry strap, allowing you to fling it over your shoulder while rocking out to your favorite tunes.

After taking the Tronsmart Bang SE out of the box and powering it on, the next thing I noticed was the lighting. True to its Party Speaker branding, the Bang SE has abundant RGB lighting across its two primary speakers and the side-firing passive radiators. This lighting is controlled by a switch at the top of the unit, allowing the user to select between three attractive lighting modes.

Construction and build quality: Big, but that's a good thing

Although it’s one of the smaller products in Tronsmart’s party speaker lineup, the Tronsmart Bang SE is actually a pretty large and hefty device, at least as far as portable Bluetooth speakers typically go. The unit itself is approximately 12 x 7 x 5 inches, and it weighs about 4.6 pounds.

While many electronics manufacturers tend to make their products as light as possible to fit a portable market, the Tronsmart Bang SE’s substantial size and weight is actually a good thing. The large size provides sufficient cabinet volume to allow the speaker drivers to produce full-range sound, and the heft makes the unit feel solid by preventing unwanted rattles.

3 Images

Close

Want to know the best part? The Bang SE is water-resistant, with an IPX6 rating. Although I wouldn’t recommend dropping it into your pool at your next outdoor get-together, you can feel confident knowing that a few splashes of water here and there won’t hurt it.

Connectivity and features: Almost completely covered

The Tronsmart Bang SE is packed with everything you’d expect from a modern smart speaker, and then some. Connectivity is covered by the latest Bluetooth 5.3 standard using the SBC audio codec. If your device doesn’t support Bluetooth, or if you’d rather connect with a physical cable, the Tronsmart Bang SE also features a 3.5mm aux input and comes with a cable. Want to play music without a device? No problem. The Bang SE can even accept a TF Card or USB drive loaded with your favorite tunes. If your connected device supports it, we’d recommend sticking with Bluetooth 5.3, though, since this allows the Bang SE to fully stretch its sound to the fullest.

As you’d expect from a smart speaker, the Bang SE can control your connected device’s music playback by stopping and starting playback and going forward or back between songs. It even supports Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant thanks to its built-in microphone. All you have to do is press the play/pause button twice to activate your voice assistant of choice.

Stereo pairing mode: A unique feature

The Tronsmart Bang SE has an ace up its sleeve when it comes to connectivity: You can pair two Bang SE units together in Stereo Pairing mode for twice the power and increased stereo separation.

It's simple to get going. First, turn on both speakers and make sure they haven’t connected to another device. Next, press the Stereo Pairing button once on the host device. Then, connect to the host speaker like normal by searching for “Tronsmart Bang SE” on your mobile device. When you’re done and want to disconnect the speakers from each other, simply tap the Stereo Pairing button again.

Battery life: Will last throughout the party

The Tronsmart Bang SE has phenomenal battery life for a portable speaker of this class. It's capable of up to 24 hours of audio playback thanks to its absolutely massive 8,000 mAh battery. In our own testing, this was actually achievable as long as the listening volume was reasonable, and lighting effects were disabled. If you turn on lighting or if you like extremely loud music, you can expect to get a bit less battery life. But no matter what you do, you’ll have more than enough juice for any single-day event.

Perhaps even more impressive is how the Bang SE can also function as a power bank for your portable device thanks to the USB-A port on the back. In other words, you might end up finding yourself powering the very device you’re amplifying!

Sound quality: Very balanced!

Now let’s get to the most important part of any Bluetooth speaker: sound quality. The Tronsmart Bang SE is a great-sounding speaker overall. In fact, we could go as far as saying that it sounds about as good as one could reasonably expect from a speaker of this size. And it gets loud — very loud — without a hint of distortion.

Much of this comes down to Tronsmart’s patented SoundPulse Technology. According to Tronsmart, SoundPulse combines an advanced DSP algorithm with a customized chip and beefy power circuitry to improve overall performance. Although we couldn’t disassemble the speaker to investigate these claims, we can say that turning SoundPulse on improves the overall sound quality, so we recommend doing so.

As for the sound signature itself, the Tronsmart Bang SE sounds balanced. The midrange and treble lean a bit toward the bright side, which means you’ll hear an abundance of detail in your music. And there’s still a decent amount of bass, thanks to the two full-range speaker drivers and two side-firing passive radiators.

Leaning a bit to the brighter end of the spectrum, the Bang SE’s bass won’t exactly rattle the foundation of your house. However, it’s more than enough to enjoy your tunes with your friends. And if you’re looking for even more bass, Tronsmart has you covered with other options with its Party Speaker range, such as the Bang Mini, the original Bang, and even the extremely compact Tronsmart T7 portable outdoor speaker, which we will be checking out in the coming days.

Should you buy the Tronsmart Bang SE?

There are countless Bluetooth speakers out there to choose from. While this is certainly a good thing because it means you have more options, it also means that finding the right one can get a bit tricky. Fortunately, Tronsmart makes things easy by offering a great overall package at an attractive price.

If you’re looking for a portable and convenient Bluetooth Party Speaker that doesn’t break the bank, you should seriously consider the Tronsmart Bang SE. The Bang SE is a great Bluetooth Party Speaker that combines good sound quality with innovative features and excellent build quality.

Best of all, the Tronsmart Bang SE is reasonably priced. The Tronsmart Bang SE typically retails for $69.99 USD, but it can currently be found for 22% off ($54.59) by using the links below.

Tronsmart Bang SE The Tronsmart Bang SE is an attractive and capable party speaker that sounds as good as it looks. And thanks to its included carry handle, you can take it wherever you go. See at Amazon See at Amazon UK See at Tronsmart