What goes into a great Bluetooth speaker? It must deliver high-quality, balanced sound covering a wide frequency range. But it’s more than just the sound, a good Bluetooth speaker also has to be convenient and easy to use, it needs great battery life, so you’re not tethered to the wall, and it has to be durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of regular use.

Today, we’re taking a look at the Tronsmart T7, a compact Bluetooth speaker that manages to do it all. And perhaps most importantly, it comes in at an extremely attractive price point.

Design: Super sleek

If you’re carrying around a portable speaker, it better look good. Fortunately, the Tronsmart T7 looks great! The T7 features a modern, minimalist, and utilitarian design that looks more like a sleek, designer thermos than a piece of tech. The top of the unit is adorned with a large volume knob and an RGB ring with four different lighting modes that light up to the beat of your music!

The Tronsmart T7 is shaped like a vertically-oriented cylinder, approximately 8.5 inches tall and 3 inches in diameter, and it weighs just under 2 pounds. The T7 comes with a built-in lanyard that you can use to tether it to your bag and forget about it. In other words, the Tronsmart looks good, blends in with practically anything, and it’s easy to carry around wherever you go.

Construction and build quality: Solid

The Tronsmart T7 is extremely well-built. The first thing I noticed when I picked it up is how solid it felt. Since it's just under 2 pounds, it has just the right amount of heft. It feels premium without being too difficult to carry.

The material choice is great as well. The majority of the device is covered with what appears to be high-quality, woven nylon fabric that not only gives off a premium feel but also helps you get a firm grip on the device. The volume knob that monopolizes the entire top surface has a great feel to it as well, with pleasantly tactile clicks on every volume step.

3 Images

Close

Finally, the T7 is water-resistant with an IPX7 rating. Although we wouldn’t recommend intentionally submerging it, the T7 should be able to take a splash without any issue at all.

Connectivity and features: Control at your fingertips

To say that the Tronsmart T7 is feature rich would be a serious understatement. The T7 has everything you’d expect from a typical smart speaker and more.

Let’s start with connectivity. You’ll want to connect to the T7 using Bluetooth since that enables most of the functionality. To that end, the T7 supports the very latest Bluetooth 5.3 revision and plays audio using the industry standard SBC audio codec.

If your device doesn’t support Bluetooth, no worries. You can load up a TF or microSD card with your tunes and play directly from storage instead. Due to the unit’s compact dimensions, it doesn’t offer a 3.5mm aux port. But if you need a 3.5mm jack, check out the larger Tronsmart Bang SE that we recently checked out.

Since the Tronsmart T7 is a smart speaker, it can control your connected device’s audio playback using the convenient physical controls on the side of the device and the volume knob on top. And since it has a built-in microphone, it also supports Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. All you have to do is press the play/pause button twice to activate your voice assistant of choice.

Finally, you can configure every aspect of the Tronsmart T7 from the comfort of your smartphone. Simply download the Tronsmart App, let it search for your device, and full device control is literally at your fingertips.

3 Images

Close

Sound quality: Perfectly balanced

Now let’s get to the most important portion of any speaker review: the sound. Fortunately, this is where the T7 truly excels. Despite its diminutive size, the Tronsmart T7 delivers a perfectly balanced sound signature, courtesy of its innovative driver array.

The T7 features two side-firing mid-tweeter drivers near the top of the unit that handle the midrange and treble. At the bottom, the T7 features a compact but powerful woofer driver. And toward the middle of the unit, the T7 packs a pair of passive radiators that reinforce the down-firing woofer by providing an additional surface area to deliver even more slam. Tronsmart dubs all of this “360° Surround Sound.” Although we can’t say it truly qualifies as “surround sound,” it offers a magnificent stereo presentation with more separation than you would expect from a unit this small!

Just like the Tronsmart Bang SE, the T7 has plenty of midrange and treble to keep your music sounding detailed and clear. But unlike its party speaker sibling, the T7 also delivers a plentiful dose of deep, powerful bass. This gives the audio a rich overall presentation, making you want to keep on listening for hours.

The Tronsmart T7 sounds great out of the box, but if you’re not happy with how it sounds from the factory, you can change it in a few clicks. With a press of a button, you can enable Tronsmart’s patented SoundPulse technology to optimize power output and dynamics. And if you want to dive a bit deeper, you can load up the Tronsmart app and choose between several equalizer presets. You can even tune your own graphical equalizer preset using the app to tailor the sound exactly to your liking. It’s simply amazing to see all this on a speaker of this size and price.

Pair two units for twice the power!

A single Tronsmart T7 sounds great. But do you know what sounds even better? Two! Fortunately, Tronsmart makes it easy to connect two devices together to double the output power and improve sound quality by increasing the stereo separation. All you need to do is make sure both speakers aren't connected to any other device, double-tap the SoundPulse button on the host device, and connect by searching for "Tronsmart T7" on your mobile device. When you’re done and you wish to disconnect the speakers from each other, simply tap the Stereo Pairing button on either speaker.

Battery life: Able to last

Battery life is another win for the Tronsmart T7. Tronsmart claims that the T7 is capable of up to 12 hours of continuous audio playback. In my own testing, I was able to confirm this at low volume levels on my demo units.

Naturally, if you turn on RGB or like to play your music loud, you can expect a bit less runtime (typically around 5-6 hours). However, the Tronsmart T7 will still last a long time, no matter how you slice it.

Topping up is extremely convenient, too! Charging is handled via USB-C, and it takes just around three hours to completely charge the device’s large 4,000 mAh battery.

Should I buy the Tronsmart T7?

The Tronsmart T7 is an excellent Bluetooth speaker for anyone looking for a compact but capable speaker that doesn’t break the bank. It sounds wonderful when listening to all sorts of music, it packs plenty of features, and it looks great too.

Although some may find that a single unit doesn’t quite get as loud as they’d like, you can always link two units together to double the output level and fill any reasonably sized room with great, quality sound.

Alternatively, you could always check out the larger Bang SE, which delivers a higher output level from a single unit. However, we believe the T7 sounds better, so we’d recommend getting a T7 and then picking up a second unit if you need more loudness!

At $56.99, the T7 is already a great deal – so good in fact that we’d recommend getting two. But at its current price of just $39.99 on Amazon thanks to the 30% discount, you’ll be extremely hard-pressed to find a comparable deal.

Tronsmart T7 The Tronsmart T7 is a compact and affordable Bluetooth speaker with great build quality, a healthy feature set, and excellent sound quality. It has great controls and a variety of features, making it the perfect Bluetooth speaker for many use-cases. See at Amazon View at Amazon UK View at Tronsmart