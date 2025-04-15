Your PC isn't working. It crashes every time you open a game, or it inexplicably falls to a BSOD when you're doing just about anything. Maybe it's your RAM? No, it has to be your GPU. Or maybe it's the PCIe slot on the motherboard, not the GPU. Follow the rabbit hole of PC hardware troubleshooting, and you can find yourself in some strange places.

In my decades of building PCs and troubleshooting those built for friends and family, I've noticed a tendency to blame broken hardware almost immediately when something fails. More often than not, your hardware is fine, and rather than waste money on new components you don't need, you just need a bit of patience to go through some basic troubleshooting steps.

A windows 11 laptop running a PowerShell script to install updates and rreboot
7

6 Update everything, then update it again

If you think you caught it all, check again