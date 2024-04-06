Key Takeaways High-end gaming monitors and premium peripherals go hand in hand with a high-end gaming PC.

A large desk, ergonomic chair, accessories, and decent speakers can further inflate your initial investment.

You could end up spending 50% of your PC's cost on additional items to complete your high-end setup.

If you're planning to build an enthusiast gaming PC, you've probably made up your mind to shell out $2,000-$2500 at the very least. Even though this might seem like a steep figure, it still doesn't convey the true cost of putting together a high-end gaming PC setup. This is because you aren't going to get anywhere with just the PC — you need a ton of other stuff to extract the most out of your investment. And I'm not just talking about the monitor and peripherals.

Gaming PC build guides rarely cover the added expense you need to bear even after buying high-end parts or a pre-built gaming PC. You need to be aware of these costs before they creep up on you and throw your entire budget out of whack.

High-end gaming monitor

A modest display won't cut it

Close

Building a high-end gaming PC, you're probably not planning to ruin your experience with a 60Hz display. But even a budget gaming monitor might not be the best pairing with your top-tier graphics card. If you're spending close to a grand on a GPU and another grand on the rest of your components, you won't make do with a modest, sub-par gaming monitor. You'll have your sights set on the best gaming monitors or the best HDR monitors.

Even if you decide that 1440p is enough for you, you still need to allocate $300-$400.

This becomes one of the biggest added costs for a high-end gaming setup. You're realistically looking at $500-$800 for a premium 4K or ultrawide monitor. Even if you decide that 1440p is enough for you, you still need to allocate $300-$400, which brings your total setup cost to around $2,400 at a bare minimum (assuming $2,000 for just the PC).

Premium peripherals

Doesn't feel like a lot, but adds up

Close

Once you've finalized your high-end monitor, the next thing you'll turn your mind to is a set of decent peripherals. Even without grabbing a bunch of "gaming" branded products, you're still looking at a substantial investment. Let's say you'll need a pair of gaming headsets to avoid Bluetooth hassles with Windows, a mechanical keyboard for a satisfying experience, and a budget gaming mouse to complete the setup.

Even after striking a good balance between price and features, you're looking at around $250-$300 for the trio of peripherals that you absolutely need for your gaming PC setup to work. On top of that, if you prefer wireless peripherals to achieve a clutter-free setup, the costs will increase further. This brings our total tally to approximately $2700.

Decent speaker system

You can't always use headphones