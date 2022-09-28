Truecaller debuts AI-powered Assistant in the U.S. to help users easily filter scam calls

Truecaller today debuted a new AI-powered Assistant feature to help users combat the growing threat of scam calls. The feature answers incoming calls on your behalf and provides a live transcription of what the caller says. This makes it easy for you to answer important calls from unknown numbers while avoiding scams.

Truecaller Assistant works a lot like the Call Screening feature in the Google Phone app. It uses machine learning, speech-to-text, and natural language processing technologies to understand caller requests with over 90% accuracy. As mentioned earlier, it then provides a live transcription to help you figure out if you wish to answer the call, mark it as spam, or ask the caller for more information.

Talking about the new feature, Truecaller’s Co-founder and CEO, Alan Mamedi, said, “Assistant is a game changer for the global market because it does so much more than simply block robocalls. Until now, you had to make a split-second decision as to whether you think a call is important. Assistant focuses on what the caller is saying to filter out the robocalls and spam so you know whether the call is worth your time or not.”

What makes Truecaller Assistant potentially better than Google Phone’s Call Screening feature is that it’s available on iOS and Android and doesn’t require you to use a Google Pixel device. On the downside, it isn’t free. Truecaller Assistant will initially be available for a free, 14-day trial in the U.S.

Following the free trial, users will be able to access it as part of the Truecaller Premium subscription. The Assistant currently supports calls in English, but Truecaller plans to add support for more languages soon. The feature will be available in other regions as well. However, the company has not shared a tentative release timeline at the moment.

It’s worth mentioning that you can get Google Phone’s Call Screening feature on any rooted Android device using this Magisk mod. If you’d like to try it out, follow the instructions provided in our Magisk installation guide.

What do you think of Truecaller’s new AI-powered Assistant? Are you open to paying a monthly fee to use the feature? Let us know in the comments section below.