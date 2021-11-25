Truecaller’s latest update brings call recording for Android 5.1 and above in India

Truecaller, the most popular caller ID service that we all have used at some point, has announced a big update, introducing several new features, including a video caller ID feature, a fresh UI, and caller recording for all devices running Android 5.1 and above.

The biggest highlight of the Truecaller version 12 is the new Video Caller ID feature that lets you set a short video that automatically plays when you call your contacts. You can manage your Video Caller ID by navigating to Settings > Caller ID in the app.

Another notable change is that Truecaller is opening up Call Recording to everyone. Previously, the call recording feature was only available for premium users. But now, anyone with a smartphone running Android 5.1 and above can record incoming and outgoing calls, regardless of OEM support. Trucaller says all recordings are stored locally on the user’s device and can’t be accessed by the company. For now, Call Recording appears to be limited to the Indian market.

Truecaller 12 also brings a new streamlined UI that separates tabs for calls and SMS, making it easier to access SMS, Group Chats, and individual chats.

Finally, the latest update adds two new features for Premium and Gold subscribers. The first is Ghost Call, which allows users to receive a fake call to help you get out of sticky situations or pull a harmless prank on friends. Meanwhile, the Call Announce feature speaks the caller’s name out loud on the speaker and headphones, so you know who’s calling without having to look at your phone.

Truecaller version 12 brings the following new features:

Video Caller ID: greet friends & family with a short video when you call them

A new user interface with separate tabs for calls and messages

Call Recording which enables you to record incoming and outgoing calls

New Premium feature: Ghost Call to get out of awkward situations and meetings

New Premium feature: Announce Call speaks caller name out loud, even on headphones, for regular voice calls and Truecaller HD Voice Calls over data

Truecaller version 12 is rolling out on the Google Play Store, and you can download it from the link given below.