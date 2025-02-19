Summary File Pilot is now available as a free public beta.

It offers features like multiple tabs, batch renaming, and a unique context menu.

File Pilot will become a paid app once it exits the beta phase.

There's no denying that File Explorer is not the best file manager on Windows. It often encounters various issues—like recently, after downloading the KB5051987 patch update for Windows 11, many users noticed that File Explorer became unresponsive whenever they tried to open folders. To ensure you don't have to deal with such issues anymore, you can use File Pilot, which is one of the best alternatives to File Explorer.

File Pilot is a fast, lightweight File Manager

We recently published our hands-on review of File Pilot, but at that time, the app was in its beta phase and not available to the general public. While it's still in beta, it is now available for public download. Aside from being extremely lightweight, there are plenty of reasons why File Pilot can be considered one of the best alternatives to File Explorer.

It allows you to open multiple tabs, quickly adjust the size of an open folder window, and even open two folders side by side within the same window so that you can easily transfer files between them. File Pilot's Inspector feature allows you to preview file contents without leaving the app. You also get the batch rename feature that lets you edit the names of multiple files at once.

Another standout feature of File Pilot is its navigation system, called the GoTo feature, which allows you to quickly navigate to a specific path. After activating GoTo, you simply need to start typing the path location, and the feature will suggest relevant locations based on your input, which will eventually help you reach your desired destination faster.

The file manager offers many other features, such as a unique context menu that allows you to access third-party app actions and even add custom actions to the menu. File Pilot also provides various customization options like the ability to adjust the font size, disable animations to improve performance, and even change the app's color scheme.

The app will not remain free forever

While the app is currently free to use during its beta testing phase, it will become a paid app once it exits beta. File Pilot offers two subscription options. The first is called the Essential plan, which costs $40 and includes all the app's features along with one year of updates. The second plan, called Pro, costs $200. In addition to providing all the app's features, the Pro plan offers lifetime updates, access to the VIP channel, and priority support from the developer.