Retro gaming is having a huge revival right now, with hardware emulating classic consoles so you can use original cartridges, to emulators to create retro PCs, and Atari releasing a modern version of the 7800 from the mid-80s for you to use any old cartridges you still have in the attic. It's a fantastic time to be a classic gaming fan, but what about the operating systems that we used to use?

Before Windows and macOS came and took over the computing landscape, computers ran various versions of DOS or competing versions of GUIs with differing architectures under the hood. Some of these classic OSes have been either faithfully maintained and modernized somewhat or recreated with the Linux kernel underneath, and some of this list is truly one-of-a-kind.

If you feel nostalgic for how you used to write documents in the 1980s or want to remind yourself how much better modern operating systems are, take a trip down this list. You might find something you want to use daily.

10 ProDOS

Did you know you could still use the OS from the Apple IIc?

My personal computing journey started on an Apple IIc, not that long after it was released in the early 80s. Before the days of Intel x86 chips being in every computer, the Apple II range was among the powerhouses of personal computing, with productivity apps and games all rendered in glorious 8-bit. While Apple stopped officially releasing ProDOS in 1993, it got resurrected by an Apple ][ developer called John Brooks in 2016, the 30th anniversary of the Apple IIgs.

While you might need Apple II hardware to run ProDOS in the form available from ProDOS8, you can download emulators like AppleWin or Epple-II and a disk image and enjoy the splendor of 8-bit, green monochrome or high-resolution color graphics in 80-column text. The monochrome green calls to me more, but maybe that's because I was always jealous of the color monitor owners.

ProDOS See at Official Site

9 SerenityOS

Want to play with a Unix-like OS from the 90s?

Source: SerenityOS

While many retro-feeling operating systems are reskins of *nix kernels, SerenityOS is different. It's not a skin but was built from the ground up to be totally different. It's the brainchild of Andreas Kling, who started dabbling in low-level operating system stuff after getting out of rehab in 2018. He set a goal to build his "own dream system for daily use," and SerenityOS was born. It's a strange mashup of retro Windows UI simplicity but with a deep open-source philosophy under the hood, with a bunch of common applications for web browsing and code editing.

If you don't want to jump into a full retro OS, you could try the Ladybird web browser, another project by Andreas that's written to be cross-platform. He used his experience working at Apple to write full new browser engines for the web engine, graphics, JS replacement, and more, but be warned that it's not ready for daily use. The edges are many and they are rough.

SerenityOS See at Official Site

8 Chicago95

Now you can (sort of) use Windows 95 on modern hardware without all the malware