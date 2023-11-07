ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop $1000 $1400 Save $400 A fantastic gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. You can now score this laptop for $400 off in this limited-time deal ahead of Black Friday. $1000 at Best Buy

Some of the best gaming laptops can be expensive, especially if you're looking to buy one with top-tier specifications. So if you've been thinking about purchasing one, right now's one of the best times to buy, especially with early Black Friday laptop deals now in effect. With that said, we've managed to uncover this great deal on an Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. In addition to the sheer power, you're getting a model that has a sleek design, plenty of storage space, and a sweet discount that knocks $400 off the retail price for a limited time.

What's great about the Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop?

In addition to the specification mentioned above, the laptop also has a wonderful 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1TB of internal SSD storage, and a chassis that measures in at just 0.89 inches thin. When it comes to connectivity, you're also going to get plenty of options here with a USB Type-C port with support for Thunderbolt, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Wi-Fi 6, and an RJ45 LAN connection.

The laptop also has a visually striking keyboard with RGB illumination, four hot keys for easy access to commonly used commands, and large touchpad that makes it easy to navigate your way through documents, web pages, and more. Overall, you're getting a lot of laptop here with this model and while the performance is great, the aesthetic is also very good too.

As stated before, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop is a fantastic option, especially at its reduced price that brings it down by $400. For a limited time, you can score this laptop for 29% off, making it an excellent choice if you're looking for a gaming laptop with lots of power. Just make sure to pick it up while you can because right now, Best Buy's offering up to 24 months with no interest if using the store's credit card. Furthermore, the retailer has its holiday season return policy in effect that extends the return window to January 13.