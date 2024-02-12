Key Takeaways Tulpar, a UK-based company, is entering the handheld PC gaming market with its own Intel-powered console.

The details of Tulpar's handheld console, including its name, price, and specifications, are still unknown.

With experience in creating gaming laptops and accessories, Tulpar has the potential to become a strong contender in the PC gaming handheld market.

As the handheld PC gaming market heats up, we're seeing more and more companies enter the ring to see which one can make the best console out there. Tulpar is the latest company to throw its hat into the ring, and while we don't know a lot about it, we do know that the gaming device company is releasing its own Intel-powered handheld console.

Related Ayaneo Slide review: The best compact PC gaming handheld The Ayaneo Slide is one of the best gaming handhelds, and is the best compact gaming handheld on the market.

Tulpar's new handheld PC device

The news broke in a post by Intel Gaming on X, which showed off what the new Tulpar console looks like. The post doesn't go into any further detail, such as what the device will be named, its price point, or its specifications. However, we do know it will be powered by Intel hardware, and the console certainly looks the part.

Further research shows that Tulpar is a UK-based company that has experience creating gaming laptops, monitors, and accessories. As such, Tulpar likely has the experience needed to create a good portable PC. So, while we don't know any of the major details, it'll be interesting to see if Tulpar's device will become one of the best PC gaming handhelds on the market.