Tumblr introduces ad-free subscription for $5/month

Tumblr is one of the most popular blogging platforms on the web, even after it banned adult content in 2018. The free service is primarily supported by advertisements, and now now Tumblr is joining Twitter in offering a premium subscription option. However, unlike Twitter Blue, Tumblr’s subscription actually removes advertisements.

Tumblr announced in a blog post today, “as of today, you can set up ad-free browsing on your personal desktop computer, from anywhere in the world, and then enjoy the same effervescent Tumblr you know and love (yes, including mobile) without the interruption of ads. Scroll away.” Tumblr’s advertisements are often pretty funny, but they can be annoying at times, and ad-blocking mechanisms usually don’t affect the native mobile applications.

The new subscription option is $4.99 per month, but if you pay yearly, it’s only $39.99 per year (a 33% discount). You can sign up by clicking the ‘Ad-Free Browsing’ tab in your account settings, or by clicking this link if you’re logged in. Tumblr is using the Stripe payment processor, so the company doesn’t have direct access to credit card information or other payment methods.

Tumblr notes in a support article that ad-free subscribers might still see sponsored posts from other Tumblr users, in the same way that sponsor messages in YouTube videos don’t go away with YouTube Premium, but featured posts from Tumblr itself will be hidden.

The new subscription is fairly different than Twitter’s new premium offering, Twitter Blue, which only adds a few somewhat-useful features. It doesn’t remove advertisements, but costs much less than ad-free Tumblr, at $2.99 per month. Personally, I would be interested in an ad-free version of Twitter (yes, I know third-party clients and ad-block exist), but the company doesn’t seem to be interested in that right now.

Source: Tumblr

Via: The Verge