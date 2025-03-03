There are several ways to repurpose old hard drives in your computing setup, whether it’s using them to expand your game storage or leveraging them in a DIY NAS. But if you don’t want to go around opening up PCs or tinkering with NAS-tier operating systems, a makeshift external drive is a great way to get more use out of your spare drives.

What you’ll need for this project

Besides the hard drive, you’ll need a docking station, mounting enclosure, or adapter to connect the HDD to your PC. For a barebones setup involving 2.5-inch drives, you can grab a SATA to USB (preferably USB 3.0) converter and call it a day. However, larger 3.5-inch desktop drives require an extra power connector that plugs into a wall socket, since your average USB port can’t supply enough juice to the HDD.

Pairing the internal HDD with an adapter

Once you’ve gathered the necessary components, it’s time to prepare your HDD adapter. To do so,

Pair the SATA and power connectors of the adapter/enclosure/docking station with their respective sockets on the HDD. Connect the USB 3 Micro-B cable to the adapter while plugging the USB 3.0 Type-A end into your PC. (Optional) If you’re using a 3.5-inch desktop drive, remember to connect its power adapter to a wall outlet.

Setting up the DIY external HDD on a PC

With the physical connections out of the way, you may need to format it before you can use it to store data. Remember that doing so will wipe all the files on the drive, so it’s a good idea to back up its data using Veeam, AOMEI Backupper, Restic, or another disk cloning tool. Assuming you’re on Windows,

Right-click on the Start button and select Disk Management. When the Initialize Disk pop-up appears, choose GPT and hit OK. Scroll down until you see the newly-added drive with the unallocated volume. Right-click on the drive and select New Simple Volume. Tap Next on the Welcome screen of the Volume Creation wizard before selecting the Size of the storage volume. Next after each step. Pick a Drive Letter for your storage volume. Choose the option to Format the volume and ensure that the correct File system, Allocation unit size, and Volume label are selected. Click on the Finish button and wait for the wizard to create the storage volume.

Resurrecting an internal HDD as a portable drive