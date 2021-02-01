How to turn off Google Chrome for Android’s grid view for tabs

Google first announced that it was working on adding a grid layout and tab grouping in Chrome on Android all the way back in September of 2019. Since then, the company has rolled out this new interface for several Chrome users. However, up until recently, the interface wasn’t available for a significant chunk of the Chrome userbase on Android. Google finally rolled out the tab grid layout to a large number of Android users late last week, and if you’re not a fan of the new look, here’s how you can disable it:

To disable the tab grid layout in Google Chrome on Android, you’ll first need to navigate to chrome://flags in the browser. Once there, search for “grid” and locate the “Tab Grid Layout” flag. Then, tap on the drop-down menu button and select “Disabled” from the following list. Chrome will then bring up a prompt to relaunch the browser for the changes to take effect.

Tap on the ‘Relaunch’ button in the bottom right corner and wait for the browser to restart. After the restart, you’ll notice that the Tab Grid Layout flag has been disabled. However, all open tabs will still be shown in the new grid layout.

You’ll need to restart the browser once again for the changes to actually take effect. To do so, open the Recents menu and close Chrome. Then tap on the Chrome app icon to reopen the browser. Your tabs should now show up in the older layout.

Do note that you won’t be able to make use of Chrome’s handy new tab grouping feature if you revert to the old layout. Thankfully, Chrome lets you easily switch back to the grid layout by enabling the aforementioned flag. Just make sure you restart the browser twice for the changes to take effect.