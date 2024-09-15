Key Takeaways Consider budget-friendly devices for your home lab setup, like repurposing a spare laptop.

Home lab setups are often characterized by powerful server PCs that possess an obscene number of CPU cores and enough memory to make a RAM-starved MacBook user faint in disbelief. But you can look into more budget-friendly, space-efficient, and low-power devices to house your containers and VMs when you’re just starting out.

If you’ve got a spare laptop lying around, you can even repurpose it as a home lab. Sadly, there are some major issues you should be aware of before you begin self-hosting your favorite services on your aged companion.

4 Limited slots for storage drives and PCIe cards

External drives and peripherals serve a decent workaround, though

Most home lab systems, barring SBCs and entry-level mini-PCs, have a couple of SATA and M.2 slots where you can attach all your storage drives. Unfortunately, laptops fall in the latter category, with the more portable systems possessing fewer options for storage provisions. Likewise, those planning to integrate high-speed NICs and expansion slots into their servers will be disappointed by the dearth of free PCIe sockets on laptops.

The only silver lining is that you can remedy these with the help of external HDDs, SSDs, Ethernet adapters, and other USB peripherals. Of course, going the USB route will introduce some overhead, but you shouldn’t run into too many performance issues when running simple virtualization tasks.

3 Adding more RAM is a solid way to upgrade its home lab capabilities

Assuming your laptop doesn't ship with pre-soldered memory, that is

As you may already know, CPU cores and memory are two of the most important specs for any home lab. They are also the very aspects where laptops lose out to desktop PCs in the same price bracket. Since there’s no way to upgrade the processor on 99.99% of consumer laptops, the memory is the only component you can upgrade to get some extra oomph for your tinkering projects.

Assuming you’re planning to host your server on an outdated, budget laptop, upgrading the RAM capacity can make your containers and virtual machines more responsive.

2 Thermals can be a major issue

Make sure you run your projects with the lid open

Laptops are infamous for their tendency to hit unbearably high temperatures when running complex workloads, and depending on your specific home lab tasks, it’s possible for the laptop to end up overheating for long durations of time.

Plus, you’ll need to be mindful of the air vents on your laptop if you’re planning to run the home lab with the lid closed. Many laptops, especially those designed for gaming, are designed to dissipate heat through an open-lid setup and will end up turning into a furnace should you close the lid during home lab operations. In fact, it’s entirely possible to damage the keyboard and display after just a few hours of demanding tasks on a closed-lid laptop!

1 Remove the battery for long-term usage

The built-in battery is more of a double-edged sword

At first glance, a laptop’s battery sounds really useful for a home lab setup. After all, you’re essentially getting a free UPS that’s built into the laptop and doesn’t occupy extra space. If your computing environment is prone to power outages, a decent laptop can technically run a low-end server for a few hours – all thanks to the battery.

But there’s a major catch to this free UPS: laptop batteries have a tendency to get bloated over time. For most laptops, this can take a few years, but for those plugged into wall outlets 24/7, you’re playing a game of Russian roulette with the battery. I suggest physically removing it to mitigate any and all chances of a fire hazard. But if your laptop doesn’t boot without a battery, you can cap the maximum charge to less than 80% (preferably 40%) inside the BIOS.

Turns out, you can still build a decent home server using your laptop

Despite all the issues I’ve highlighted so far, laptops make for great entry-level devices to learn about home labs. For instance, the monitor and keyboard are perfect for troubleshooting when something goes wrong with your laptop-powered server. They’re also quieter than your average rack-mounted PC, all while occupying a fraction of their space.

But once you start getting the hang of Proxmox and other virtualization tools, a laptop may not be enough to power your projects, and it might be time for you to build a virtualization hub on a dedicated PC.