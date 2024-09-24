These days, we spend a little bit more time on video calls, which means a good webcam is a necessity. However, the PC market hasn't really caught up, with some of the best laptops coming with substandard webcams, and desktop PC users are left to fend for themselves. Even the best webcams pale in comparison to the cameras in most smartphones, so wouldn't it be neat if you could repurpose an older smartphone to use as your PC's webcam? Well, with the right combination of apps, you can, and get the best video quality possible in your next video conference.

What you need to start using an old smartphone as your PC's webcam

Turning your old smartphone into a webcam is simple. All you need to do is install a couple of apps. One runs on your computer, and the other runs on your smartphone. The app can wirelessly transfer the image to whichever app you use for video conferencing. You only need to gather a few things before you start.

A fully-charged smartphone (although it's good to have the charger handy because using it as a webcam is power-hungry)

The Camo app from the links below. You'll want one for your computer's operating system (Windows or macOS) and one for your smartphone OS (iOS or Android)

(Optional) A tripod or clamp for your smartphone, so you don't have to hold it

How to install Camo and use it as your computer's webcam

Before using Camo as your webcam on your computer, you must set it up. The installation process is pretty similar whether you're using Windows 11 or macOS. For this guide, we're using Windows and an iPhone 11 Pro, but you can also use a Mac or an Android smartphone.

Close your videoconferencing apps before installing Camo, as the process will go smoother.

Download the Camo app for Windows (or macOS) and run the installer. Install the Camo app on your smartphone. Open the Camo app on your phone, and run the desktop app. On the desktop app, press the Pair a device button. A pop-up will appear with a QR code to scan with the mobile app (we blocked out the QR code for security). Scan the QR code from the mobile app. The Camo app on your computer will default to one of the rear cameras. To change this, click on Camera on the left pane and choose your favorite. You can also choose a wide range of AR filters, including standard Beauty.

Now that Camo is all set, open your videoconferencing app of choice. Choose Camo as the video camera, and you're ready to go. If you want to use your phone's microphone, change the default microphone to Camo as well.

It's worth noting that many of Camo's advanced features are locked behind a subscription. You don't need to pay for it if all you need is a basic webcam. If you find you want 4K recording or any of the other subscription features, a yearly subscription is $50, or a lifetime license is $100.

Another option for Android users

If you've got an Android smartphone and Windows PC, you can use DroidCam in much the same way as Camo. I prefer Camo because it works on more operating systems, but DroidCam is still a viable option, although it has a slightly more complex setup process.

Apple users have another option

If you have a recent iPhone and Mac (or Apple TV), you can use Continuity Camera to turn your iPhone into a wireless webcam without paying anything. You'll need an iPhone XR or newer, running iOS 16 or newer, and a Mac running macOS Ventura or newer. Then you can choose your iPhone as the camera in your video conferencing apps, as it will show up for use.

You can easily use an old smartphone as your PC's webcam

Gone are the days of needing cables or complicated apps to turn your phone into a webcam. With even older phones having good cameras, you don't even need the best smartphone anymore to look your best on video calls. We recommend picking up a small tripod or mount with a smartphone mount, as holding your smartphone at the best distance for video conferencing gets tiring, quickly.