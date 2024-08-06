Key Takeaways You can emulate x86_64 apps with Mobox and Winlator

RetroArch and Lemuroid can run games designed for a variety of consoles

PPSSPP, AetherSX2, and Dolphin are better when you want more performance when emulating modern gaming systems

Until a few years ago, emulation used to be a niche hobby and there were only a handful of emulators that were riddled with bugs and glitches. However, the act of running games designed for consoles with entirely different architectures on another device has grown massively popular among developers and gamers over the last decade.

As such, it’s possible to emulate a truckload of consoles on devices other than high-end PCs. Heck, if you’re the proud owner of a quality Android smartphone, you’d be surprised at the number of titles you can run on the device. In this article, we’ll discuss all the emulators you’ll need to convert your phone into an emulation box.

Mobox and Winlator can emulate x86_64 apps and games

All you need is a decent Snapdragon processor

As someone who loves indie PC games with fun mechanics and old gems more than GPU-melting triple-A titles, I’ve lost count of all the games I want to see ported to Android. But after recent updates to Mobox and Winlator’s functionality and performance, there’s no need to wait for developers to release official Android ports anymore, as it’s possible to emulate PC games at playable frame rates and decent resolution.

Both apps have their pros and cons, though. Although Winlator is easier to set up and has significantly better controller support, it has some compatibility issues and needs more fine-tuning on the performance front. On the other hand, installing Mobox is a job and a half, and so is creating a controller profile for the emulator. But if you put in the effort, it can run a lot of non-demanding games on your phone, including Steam games through the Steam client app.

Lemuroid and RetroArch are amazing for retro games

Thanks to their intuitive UI, solid controls, and an amazing library of consoles

At the other end of the gaming spectrum, you have old-school consoles from Sega, Nintendo, and Atari, which boast thousands of timeless classics. The best part? Since these systems don’t need a lot of firepower to run, you don’t need to set up individual emulators for all consoles. Instead, you can install all-in-one emulation applications like Lemuroid and RetroArch, which let you run ROMs compatible with a host of gaming systems of yore.

If you’re just starting out, Lemuroid works exceedingly well. While it lacks some of the more advanced features, Lemuroid makes up with its simpler interface. Meanwhile, RetroArch is better for emulation enthusiasts who want more performance and support for an even greater number of consoles at the expense of a steeper learning curve.

There are just as many individual emulators for modern systems

Though setting them all up can be rather tedious

Unlike retro consoles, modern consoles like Playstation 2 aren’t typically supported by all-in-one emulators like Lemuroid and RetroArch. Thankfully, there are plenty of apps designed to emulate the functionality of the newer consoles. For the PlayStation 2, AetherSX2 was (and still is) one of the best emulators on Android, though some strife between the developer and the community resulted in the former abandoning the project.

Meanwhile, for those who want better performance on PSP titles, PPSSPP is worth considering, as it’s widely regarded as the best emulator for Sony’s ultra-popular portable console. While we’re on the subject of handheld gaming consoles, there’s even an emulator for the PS Vita called Vita3K, though its performance and stability aren't the very best. As if that's not enough, you have Dolphin, Mupen64Plus, Duckstation, and a plethora of other emulators to mimic the architectures of fan-favorite gaming systems.

Kick-starting your journey into emulation using smartphones

One of the best aspects of emulating games on Android is that it’s far more accessible than your average PC. Plus, most of the emulators (besides Mobox) let you set up custom touchscreen control profiles, so you don’t need to invest in extra gamepads or fumble around with KB+M like you would on a PC.

All that said, there’s no denying that smartphones aren’t as amazing at emulation as a full-fledged PC. Besides the ability to emulate more consoles like the PlayStation 3, PC emulators are more optimized for performance and support a plethora of mods, cheats, and other options. Regardless, there’s no denying that phones are far more portable than laptops and gaming handhelds, meaning you can essentially bring thousands of retro classics with you on-the-move!