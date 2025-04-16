Microsoft 365 is undoubtedly one of the best office suites out there, but between the Redmond-based tech giant’s insistence on adding AI to its toolkit and the package’s steep pricing, there are plenty of reasons why you might want to switch to free alternatives. Thankfully, the self-hosted ecosystem is brimming with feature-laden productivity tools, and the majority of these utilities are so lightweight that you can deploy them on weaker, low-power devices – including Raspberry Pi SBCs. So, here’s a quick guide on how you can spare your wallet (and privacy) by running a couple of Microsoft 365 alternatives on your pint-sized tinkering companion.

Nextcloud is the perfect all-in-one personal cloud

Especially once you arm it with the right applications…