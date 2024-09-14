Key Takeaways Switch to a lightweight OS to optimize Raspberry Pi.

Use the official power supply and add a heatsink to prevent performance issues.

Swap microSD for SSD/NVMe drive for faster performance.

Single-Board Computers have changed a lot since the days of the first Raspberry Pi, though performance is still an area where most ARM-powered SBCs tend to falter. Even the all-powerful Raspberry Pi 5 can be brought to its knees if you try to build a resource-intensive project with the board. Thankfully, there are a couple of ways to grant some much-needed oomph to your adorable Raspberry Pi if you want it to perform better in your DIY projects.

5 Switch to a lightweight OS

Preferably one with a Command-Line Interface

Although the GUI version of the Raspberry Pi OS provides a beginner-friendly means to bring your favorite projects to life, it’s not the best operating system if raw horsepower is your only concern. That’s because the desktop environment running on top of the distro occupies a certain fraction of the CPU and memory, resources that could otherwise be allocated to your projects.

So, you should switch to the CLI variant of the Raspberry Pi OS for a snappier experience. If you want to go deeper into the resource-optimization rabbit hole, you can make your Raspberry Pi even faster by running the ultra-light DietPi OS on the SBC.

4 Use the official power supply

You don't want a power-starved Raspberry Pi

With the Raspberry Pi SBC family supporting standard power connectors, you can use any old micro-USB/Type-C cable + charging brick combo to power your RPi board. But it’s difficult to come across bricks that can provide enough current to the newer Raspberry Pi systems. And even then, a cheap cable can cause the low voltage warning to appear inside the SBC.

Besides causing weird glitches and issues when plugging peripherals and storage devices into your Raspberry Pi, a cheap power supply can restrict the tiny board’s performance.

3 Swap the microSD card for an SSD

Or better yet, use an NVMe drive if you’re on a Raspberry Pi 5

Owning multiple microSD cards can be beneficial when you want to build projects on separate OS configurations. But even the fastest microSD card will have a hard time keeping up with high-speed SSDs. Since most mainline Raspberry Pi SBCs possess USB 3.0 ports, you can outfit your DIY project-building companion with an external SSD and watch its transfer speeds soar.

Heck, for those on a Raspberry Pi 5, the SBC can accommodate even faster NVMe SSDs with the help of PCIe to NVMe adapters. Sure, it’s a bit on the expensive side, but you’ll get some solid read/write speeds when building a NAS with the miniature system.